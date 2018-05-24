Lil Pump Buys His Entire Crew Diamond Watches

Lil Pump Bust Down Watches For Everyone ... Even My Lawyer!

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Pump is sharing his wealth, in the iciest way possible -- snapping up bust down watches for his whole crew ... 'cause that's what you do when you're dripping in half a mil.

We spotted Pump at Avianne & Co jewelers Wednesday night in NYC, and he and his crew happily flashed us their shiny new timepieces -- even his lawyer got one! If you're wondering what a bust down watch is ... it's essentially a watch covered in diamonds.

So, yeah ... not cheap.

Pump reportedly inked an $8 million recording deal in March, so he's got plenty of money to toss around. He admitted ... his days with one dollar bills in his pockets are behind him now -- with one major exception.