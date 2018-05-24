Lil Pump Buys His Entire Crew Diamond Watches

EXCLUSIVE
Lil Pump is sharing his wealth, in the iciest way possible -- snapping up bust down watches for his whole crew ... 'cause that's what you do when you're dripping in half a mil.
We spotted Pump at Avianne & Co jewelers Wednesday night in NYC, and he and his crew happily flashed us their shiny new timepieces -- even his lawyer got one! If you're wondering what a bust down watch is ... it's essentially a watch covered in diamonds.
So, yeah ... not cheap.
Pump reportedly inked an $8 million recording deal in March, so he's got plenty of money to toss around. He admitted ... his days with one dollar bills in his pockets are behind him now -- with one major exception.