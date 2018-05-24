Morgan Freeman Accused of Sexual Harassment On Movie Sets and in News Conferences

Breaking News

Morgan Freeman is being accused of sexual harassment or misconduct by 8 women over several years on the sets of his movies ... or during media events related to his projects.

One of the allegations comes from a production assistant who worked on Freeman's movie in 2015, "Going In Style." She told CNN Morgan repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt to see if she was wearing underwear, and commented on her figure. She says costar Alan Arkin saw it happening and told Freeman to stop.

Another woman who worked on "Now You See Me" claims Freeman also made comments about her body as well as another female staffer's. She says women on set knew to cover up whenever he was around.

CNN reporter Chloe Melas said she too was subject to Freeman's misconduct ... when she was 6 months pregnant and interviewing him during a media junket. Melas claims Freeman told her she looked ripe, and repeatedly insinuated he wished he'd been there when she got pregnant.

In all, CNN says it spoke to 16 people -- 8 who claim they were victims, and 8 who witnessed Freeman's misconduct.

We've reached out to Freeman's reps for comment.