Kevin Hart, Eniko and Kids Going Strong in Calabasas!!!

Kevin Hart, Eniko and Kids Stroll Through Calabasas

Kevin Hart looked downright domestic Sunday as he strolled through Calabasas with his brood.

Kevin and Eniko Parrish took their 6-month-old baby Kenzo for a walk, along with his older siblings Hendrix and Heaven ... who got treated to some ice cream.

Eniko doesn't look particularly pleased to see a photog in the area, but Kevin seems to pay it no mind.

Hart has had his ups and downs over the last year, but Eniko stood solidly behind him and the pic sure makes it look like the fam is strong.