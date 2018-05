Jen Selter All Greece'd Up ... In New Bikini Pics

Jen Selter All Greece'd Up In New Bikini Butt Pics

Fitness model Jen Selter has taken her divine derriere to Greece where she posed up in a tiny bikini -- and, praise the booty gods, TMZ Sports has the pics.

Selter has been traveling all over the world lately -- modeling, working out and taking in the sights ... but she found some time in Mykonos to enjoy the beach in a crystal-studded thong bikini.

Fun Fact: there are 4 nude beaches on the island.

Not Fun Fact: Jen Selter didn't go to any of those.

Enjoy the pics!