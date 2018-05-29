Pusha T Reveals Drake Has A Son in New Diss Track 'The Story of Adidon'

Pusha T Reveals Drake Has A Secret Son ... In New Diss Track

Breaking News

Pusha T went straight for Drake's jugular in a newly released diss track ... taking shots at Drizzy's childhood, alleging he's got a secret son and releasing a photo of a young Drake with blackface.

In the track, titled, "The Story of Adidon" -- mixed over the beat for Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J." -- Push raps, "You are hiding a child, let that boy come home, deadbeat motherf*****."

Pusha T drops Drake's alleged kid's name, saying, "Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run" and targets the baby mama, who he calls "Sophie" ... "Love that baby, respect that girl. Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world."

The new track is a response to Drake's "Duppy Freestyle" released earlier this week targeting Pusha T and Kanye.

Push touches on Drake's race too, saying, "Confused always felt you weren't black enough, afraid to grow it because your fro wasn't nap enough."

"The Story of Adidon" was dropped with artwork of a younger Drake with his face painted black ... a photo which we're told was untouched.