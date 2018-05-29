Serge Ibaka Says LeBron Doesn't Own Raptors, We Gotta Be Better!

Serge Ibaka LeBron Doesn't Own Raptors ... We Gotta Be Better!

Serge Ibaka has a plan to stop the yearly butt kicking his Toronto Raptors get from the Cavs -- don't worry about LeBron, worry about ourselves.

For the last 3 years straight, Bron's Cavs have bounced the Raptors from the playoffs -- the last 2 years were a clean 4-0 sweep.

So, when we saw Serge at LAX, we asked what he plans to do to stop the LeBron domination.

"It's not about LeBron, it's about us," Ibaka said ... "We have to learn from this playoffs and work hard this summer and get ready."

That said, Ibaka tells us James is nothing short of "amazing" -- and said the 33-year-old legend isn't just an inspiration to future NBA stars ... but to current ones as well.

"He inspires me," Ibaka says.