Lakers' Josh Hart on LiAngelo Ball: 'If He Can Help, I Want Him'

If LiAngelo Ball can help the Lakers win, Josh Hart tells TMZ Sports he'd love to have Lonzo's little bro as a teammate!
We got the Lakers rookie leaving Craig's just hours after Lonzo's bro wrapped up his workout at the Lakers practice facility on Tuesday and had to ask ... would he be open to a second Ball in the purple and gold??
"Hey man, if he's going to make us win, it don't matter," Hart told us. "I want him."
If it does go down ... we'll have to check back with Hart's feelings on the matter ... 'cause he and 'Gelo play the same position -- and you just know LaVar Ball will have something to say about that.
Meanwhile, enjoy LiAngelo's dunk session ... it's impressive.