Meek Mill Judge Brinkley Stays on His Case No New Trial Yet, Either

5/30/2018 7:21 AM PDT

Meek Mill Denied Judge Transfer in Criminal Case, Brinkley Stays On

Breaking News

Meek Mill got some bad news in court this week ... the judge who's been a thorn in his side is officially staying on his criminal case.

A separate state court judge in Philly denied Meek's bid Wednesday to strip his pending case away from Judge Genece Brinkley﻿, saying he couldn't overrule another judge of equal standing and adding "I wear the same robe as she does."

It's interesting though -- Meek's legal team presented a new argument in court by alleging that Brinkley had claimed in a civil lawsuit that she'd suffered a head injury ... and was disabled and incapacitated. The suit is from an accident in 2016 that Brinkley was in -- with the judge suing a woman who was also allegedly involved. She claims she suffered "severe head trauma."

As we reported ... Meek has been clamoring for a new judge and a new trial since getting released from prison last month. Looks like neither is happening for now.