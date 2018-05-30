Nikolas Cruz Recorded Himself Planning Parkland Mass Shooting 'You Will All Know Who I Am'

Nikolas Cruz Recorded Himself Planning Parkland Mass Shooting

Breaking News

Nikolas Cruz recorded a chilling video of himself meticulously plotting how he was about to carry out a deadly attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Broward State Attorney's Office released the video Wednesday as prosecutors prepare to possibly ask for a death penalty trial. In one of the videos, Cruz looks into his cell phone and says, "With the power of my AR you will all know who I am." Prosecutors would not say when exactly the videos were made, though Cruz suggests in one video he was going to carry out the mass shooting later that day.

Cruz killed 17 people on February 14 ... a deadly outcome that triggered massive nationwide protests for better gun control spearheaded by the Parkland kids.

In another video, Cruz said his goal was to kill at least 20 people and said, "You're all going to die. Can't wait." Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder.