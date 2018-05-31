Brooklyn Nets Player Claps Back at Jalen Rose ... You're Wrong About Us

Brooklyn Nets' Allen Crabbe Claps Back at Jalen Rose

EXCLUSIVE

Jalen Rose was talking out his ass when he claimed the Brooklyn Nets aren't text buddies in the offseason ... at least, that's the takeaway after hearing from Allen Crabbe and Jeremy Lin.

Rose made the comments on "Get Up" -- saying teams that aren't winning don't REALLY have fun with each other. He pointed to the Nets and said:

“I promise you, the Nets. OK. They play right here in Brooklyn. Those players are not exchanging texts with each other this offseason."

So, when we saw Crabbe in Bev Hills hours after the show ... we asked if Rose's theory was true.

"I don't know where he got that from," Crabbe tells TMZ Sports ... "I feel like our team's pretty cool. We all hang out together."

Crabbe ain't the only Net who says Rose is wrong ...

Jeremy Lin weighed in saying ... "Hmm Jalen much respect to you but no idea where this came from lol. I just had the whole team over for a fat bbq last week."

Winner? Nets.