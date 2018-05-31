Jim Edmonds' Wife Is Pregnant, We Think

Breaking News
Jim Edmonds' wife either had the biggest breakfast anyone's ever had ... or she's 36 weeks pregnant.
Soooo ... congrats!?
Meghan King Edmonds is carrying TWINS -- and is ready to pop any day now.
She posted this pic with her daughter, Aspen, and included the caption, "Warning: Use protective eyewear when viewing this photo! 😎#36weekspregnantwithtwins."
Meghan is one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" -- and Jim was a stud with the Angels back in the day.
Jim has 4 other kids from a previous relationship ... so his new twin boys will be kids #6 and #7.
Spread that money around, Jim!