Jim Edmonds' Wife Is Pregnant, We Think

Jim Edmonds' Wife Is She Pregnant? (Spoiler: Yes)

Jim Edmonds' wife either had the biggest breakfast anyone's ever had ... or she's 36 weeks pregnant.

Soooo ... congrats!?

Meghan King Edmonds is carrying TWINS -- and is ready to pop any day now.

She posted this pic with her daughter, Aspen, and included the caption, "Warning: Use protective eyewear when viewing this photo! 😎#36weekspregnantwithtwins."

Meghan is one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" -- and Jim was a stud with the Angels back in the day.

Jim has 4 other kids from a previous relationship ... so his new twin boys will be kids #6 and #7.

Spread that money around, Jim!