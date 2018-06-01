Tekashi69 Shots Fired In Confrontation with Fetty Wap's Crew

Tekashi69 And Fetty Wap's Crew in Confrontation Where Shots Were Fired

Tekashi69 and Fetty Wap's crew got into a dangerous showdown that ended with shots fired ... according to law enforcement.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... 6ix9ine and his crew hit up a recording studio Wednesday night in L.A. to meet up with Fetty. We're told Tekashi never made it inside because Fetty's posse stopped them at the door.

We're told a confrontation ensued and, at some point, someone pulled out a gun and fired a couple of shots in the air. A witness called cops, but everyone had already left by the time they showed up. We're told cops recovered shell casings and are now on the hunt for the shooter.

Our Fetty sources claim the rapper wasn't even in L.A. the night of the shooting.

Here's what's strange ... Tekashi and Fetty's crew have been hanging out since the shooting ... posting videos together on social media. For what it's worth ... Tekashi and Fetty released a single together this year too.

Weird.