Nick Saban Stranded on a Boat ... with 'Bama Players

6/1/2018 10:26 AM PDT

Nick Saban and 'Bama Football Players Stranded on Boat With No Gas

Breaking News

Nick Saban finally took a major L.

The Alabama football coach took some of his players on a boat trip in Lake Tuscaloosa for some team bonding on Thursday ... which sounds like a perfectly great time, except for one minor detail:

Somebody forgot to fill the gas tank!!

Thankfully, national championship hero Tua Tagovailoa documented the players' hilarious reactions when they realized they were stuck ... while Saban appears to make a call for help.

But don't get too excited, Auburn fans ... the guys made it back to dry land.

We think.

