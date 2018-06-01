Scott Disick Gets Handsy With Mystery Chick During Kanye Album Release Party

Scott Disick Gets Handsy With Mystery Chick At Kanye Album Release

Scott Disick was interestingly without Sofia Richie at Kanye's Thursday night's album release party ... but he was more than friendly with a mystery chick.

Disick -- who many at the event say appeared wasted -- had his arms wrapped around a dirty blonde, green-eyed girl while Kanye premiered his new album. We're told Disick and the chick were flirty and touching each other during at least two of Kanye's songs.

Scott showed up the Wyoming album release party with a few friends and security. Our sources say he was rarely without a drink in hand and was, at one point, overheard saying he was single.

19-year-old Richie posted from Nobu in Malibu, some 1,000 miles away from Kanye's party as it was happening.

The possible sudden split seems surprising given Richie was just recently on vacation with Scott.