Odell Beckham Look-alike Says He Doesn't Dupe Chicks Into Sleeping with 'Odell'

The guy who got mistaken for Odell Beckham in a Tennessee airport last week says he loves to mess with people who mistake him for the real OBJ -- but there's one line he won't cross ... the vagina.

Meet Jamal Carter ... aka NOdell Beckham, aka FauxBJ ... who tells TMZ Sports he gets mixed up for the NYG wide out ALL THE TIME (especially by drunk people).

In real life, Carter is a recent college grad and current HS hoops coach from Tennessee -- but people mistake him for Beckham so often, he leans into it sometimes.

The perks? Sometimes he gets free drinks and people ask for his picture.

We asked if he ever pretends to be Odell to nail cleat chasers who don't realize he's not the NFL player ... and that's when Carter got serious and told us he absolutely has not and will not go there.

"I'm not gonna take advantage of anybody like that."

Carter does have a GREAT story about the time he tried to score a free meal while pretending to be Odell ... but it backfired spectacularly.

Carter says he'd love to hang with the real Odell one day ... so, if you're reading this -- HIT HIM UP!