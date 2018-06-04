Kanye West's 'Ye' Hits Over 100 Million Streams

Breaking News
Kanye West's album, "Ye," is already crushing numbers ... and it's only been available for a few days.
Numbers for the 7-song project are astounding -- Kanye's filled the top 7 song spots on both Spotify and Apple Music -- and the album's already accumulated over 100 million streams total.
To add to those stats ...
-- #1 iTunes Album in 63 countries.
-- #1 Spotify global peak position.
-- #1 Apple Music album in 83 countries.
West debuted the album to a few hundred people at a ranch in Wyoming ... complete with open bar, tons of celebs, campfires and horses.