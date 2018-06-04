TMZ

Serena Williams Pulls Out of Sharapova Match ... Due to Injury

6/4/2018 7:06 AM PDT

Serena Williams Pulls Out of Maria Sharapova Match Due to Injury

Breaking News

NOOOOO!!!!!

Serena Williams' highly-anticipated showdown with Maria Sharapova at the French Open ain't happening on Monday ... after Serena pulled out of the match due to an injury.

It's a total bummer for the tennis world ... which has waited 2 years for the superstars to face off after Sharapova served a 15-month suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

For the record -- Williams OWNS Sharapova on the court. She's won 18 straight against the cheating Russian and has a 19-2 record overall against her.

We were particularly stoked for this match to watch a post-pregnancy Serena deliver karmic tennis justice to a PED user. 

As for the injury, Serena says she's got a nagging pectoral issue that wouldn't allow her to serve properly.

... Ya got lucky this time, Sharapova. 

