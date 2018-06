TMZ Staffer Murders Perfectly Innocent Steak

We love Dennis. Love him. So much.

But what he did to this piece of meat is nothing short of homicide. He managed to kill something that was already dead.

Dennis decided to pan sear (and then bake) a bone-in rib eye steak Sunday night and documented it on Twitter.

There was a ton of garlic. Some side-searing action ... and a $9 nonstick pan. It's hard to watch.

For the record, Dennis insists the final product was "delicious."

None of us actually believe that.

R.I.P.