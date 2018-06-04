Vasyl Lomachenko Says He'll Fight Gervonta Davis, If ...

Vasyl Lomachenko Yeah, I'll Fight Gervonta Davis ... But, Here's the Catch

Boxing champ Vasyl Lomachenko tells TMZ Sports ... he's 100% down to fight Gervonta Davis in December when he recovers from shoulder surgery -- but ONLY if Davis comes up to his weight class.

The Ukrainian superstar was out shopping in Beverly Hills -- just one month after winning the WBA lightweight title over Jorge Linares ... and told us he's already thinking about his next fight!

Lomachenko says he knows he'll probably fight Mikey Garcia down the line ... but Davis is a realistic opponent for December.

Davis is the IBF and WBA super featherweight champ ... but Lomachenko says he won't go down to Gervonta's class to fight him there -- Tank needs to come up to 135.

Could be a huge fight ... so, stay tuned on that one.