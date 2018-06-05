Designer Kate Spade's Suicide Note Tells Daughter, 'Ask Daddy, I Love You'

Kate Spade Suicide Note ... 'Ask Daddy, I Love You'

EXCLUSIVE

Kate Spade's suicide note was addressed directly to her 13-year-old daughter ... TMZ has learned.

The note was found on a bed near her body and, according to law enforcement sources it read, "Bea - I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!"

We're also told the housekeeper found her tied with a red scarf to a closet door knob in the bedroom. She was unresponsive and cold to the touch.

The housekeeper ran downstairs to the building's main floor to tell the building's superintendent ... who, we're told ... rushed upstairs, cut the scarf and attempted CPR.

Paramedics declared Kate dead at the scene.