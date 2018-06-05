LeBron James Declares Himself the G.O.A.T.

LeBron James Declares Himself the G.O.A.T.

Breaking News

LeBron James has settled the Michael Jordan debate ... at least, in his own head ... because he just publicly deemed HIMSELF as the greatest basketball player of all time.

Here's the deal ... LeBron is on the cover of the new NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition video game ... and was asked to personally select words that describe him to be included in the cover art.

He chose words like "King," "Strive for Greatness" and "Equality" ... and also, "G.O.A.T."

Interesting ... considering the never-ending debates between LBJ and MJ.

Also, the timing sucks ... since LeBron's Cavs are down 2-0 in the NBA Finals (remember, MJ has 6 rings, LBJ only has 3).

One more thing ... the players who have graced the past 2 covers (and 4 out of the last 5) of NBA 2K have left their teams and moved on.

Soooooo ... sorry Cleveland.