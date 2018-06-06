Kim Kardashian West Mission Accomplished Alice Johnson Freed

Kim Kardashian's Mission to Free Alice Marie Johnson Accomplished

10:24 AM PT -- KKW just released a statement, saying, "I’m so grateful to President Trump and to everyone who has showed compassion and contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation and forthcoming release is inspirational and gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance."

She continues, "I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition."

Kim Kardashian West's fight to free imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson is over -- President Trump has granted her clemency ... TMZ has learned.

Our sources tell us the Prez signed off on Wednesday, and Alice will soon be released from the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama. We're told she's heading straight home to be with her family.

As we reported ... KKW met with Trump last week at the White House to talk prison reform and about Alice's case. She and her attorney, Shawn Holley, were working with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for several months on Johnson's case.

Kanye's recent public support of Trump probably had some influence on 45's decision, as well.

The 62-year-old grandma's case became national news last year when Kim tweeted about it -- she was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges ... her first offenses.

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Many expected Johnson to be released in December 2016 when Obama granted clemency to many similar nonviolent offenders ... but Alice was passed up. Not long after, Kim K started pushing hard to make it happen ... and Alice wrote her a heartfelt thank-you note.