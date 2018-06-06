Rita Ora Toe-Sucking in Italy ... That's Amore!!!

Rita Ora and BF Have Toe-Sucking Fun in Italy

Here's Rita Ora and her musician boyfriend, Andrew Watt, strolling along a beach in Italy -- and while she might be there for the sun and fun ... he'll just have the toes. Grazie!

Andrew appeared to be getting a healthy helping of Rita's little piggies as they lounged on the beach somewhere in the Tuscany region. We gotta say ... this takes the cake for best celeb PDA of the week.

Apologies to Kendall and Anwar, ya just got bumped.

No doubt, Rita's earned herself a good toe-job. She just released her music video for "Girls" ... featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. Pretty hot vid, and not only because she kisses Cardi. But, mostly because she kisses Cardi.

Looks like Andrew's ready and willing to shoot a follow-up music video -- but less about girls, and more about girls' toes.

Some people settle for sticking their toes in the sand while on vacay, but Rita -- and Andrew, really -- went that extra mile.