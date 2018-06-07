TMZ

Klay Thompson Launching Baller Designer Bag Line

6/7/2018 3:38 PM PDT

Klay Thompson is Launching Baller Designer Bag Line

Exclusive Details

Klay Thompson is shooting his shot as a designer ... launching a new line of custom backpacks and luggage bags ... and TMZ Sports has the pics! 

The Golden State Warriors star hooked up with Prime Society to create the "Championship Collection" -- featuring backpacks, duffle bags, toiletry bags, mini backpacks, wallets, and a cardholder. 

The best part ... the company came up with the name of the line as a "reference to the Finals Championship they are about to win!"

No word on what the pricing will be -- but the average Prime Society backpack is around $500. 

The gear is first going up for sale at a Nice Kicks pop-up shop in the Bay Area ... some time after Game 4. 

Dude's having a good week! 

