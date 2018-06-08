Donald Trump To NFL Players Tell Me Who I Should Pardon!

Donald Trump to NFL Players, Tell Me Who I Should Pardon!

Breaking News

Donald Trump is making an offer to NFL players -- telling them he wants their recommendations for people who deserve a presidential pardon ... and promises to take their requests seriously.

Trump was speaking with reporters in front of the White House when he talked about his new plan to help determine who should be pardoned.

"What I'm thinking to do, you have a lot of people in the NFL in particular ... they're not proud enough to stand for our national anthem ..."

"I'm gonna ask all of those people to recommend to me ... people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system and I'm gonna ask them to recommend to me, people that were unfairly treated, friends of theirs or people that they know about and im gonna take a look at those applications."

"And if I find and my committee finds that they were unfairly treated, then we will pardon them or at least let them out."