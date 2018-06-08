Killer Mike Rooting for Bernie Sanders to Run Again, 'He Can Beat Trump'

Killer Mike Rooting for Bernie to Run in 2020 ... 'He Can Beat Trump'

EXCLUSIVE

Killer Mike's got an interesting take on second chances -- ya might never get one with the love of your life, but there's always Bernie Sanders in 2020.

We got Mike leaving J Prince's book launch at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta and got his thoughts on the 2020 election -- specifically will his guy Bernie run again, and face off against President Trump?

Didn't take long for him to flash a wide grin. Make no mistake, Killer Mike still has his eyes on one particular prize -- and adds, another Bernie run is what's best for the country.

He's got thoughts on the heated race for Governor in his state too ... but it's clear, he can't quit Bernie.