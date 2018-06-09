Chris Martin Drops $4.45 Million For 99-Seat Malibu Theater!!

Chris Martin now has a venue to showcase his talented kids ... a 99-seat theater he just bought for more than FOUR MILLION BUCKS!!

The Coldplay frontman plunked down $4.45 million for the Malibu Playhouse ... currently home to the Malibu Stage Company. In its previous life, the theater was once a church, and later a recording studio.

The venue sits on 6.5 acres and it's got an incredible ocean-view deck. It also features sweeping canyon views. It's unclear what Chris will do with the venue, but maybe one day he'll feature his daughter Apple and son Moses. Those kids got talent!!

Shen Schulz from Sotheby's was the listing agent and Lily Harfouche from Coldwell Banker repped Chris. We reached out to them to see what Chris had planned for the theater, but no word back.