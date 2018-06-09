TMZ

Greg Hardy Has 'Turned His Life Around' ... Says Dana White

6/9/2018 12:10 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Greg Hardy is a changed man -- and has earned a 2nd chance to have a career as a pro athlete ... so says Dana White

Of course, there have been plenty of critics who don't believe Hardy -- who was previously arrested for domestic violence -- deserves a chance to fight in Dana White's Contender series, including Jay Glazer

For the record, Hardy was initially convicted -- but appealed the decision, and the verdict was later overturned after the alleged victim stopped cooperating with authorities. 

White says Hardy has made mistakes in life -- including issues with drugs and alcohol -- but says he's confident Hardy has sobered up and turned his life around. 

The former NFL star has racked up 3 impressive victories in his first 3 MMA fights -- and White believes the guy has real potential. 

Hardy will be fighting Austen Lane on June 12 -- and if he wins, it's possible White could award him with a UFC contract. 

Stay tuned ... 

