The First Bond Girl Eunice Gayson Dead at 90

Eunice Gayson, the First Bond Girl, Dies at 90

Eunice Gayson -- best known for being the James Bond franchise's very first Bond girl -- has died ... according to producers of the famous film series.

The British actress -- who played Sylvia Trench alongside Sean Connery in the 1962 spy movie that started it all, "Dr. No" -- died Friday ... according to her official Twitter page. She was described as "An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met."

Connery first uttered the iconic line, "Bond, James Bond," to Gayson's character in "Dr. No."

Eunice played the same Bond girl in the 1963 follow-up flick, "From Russia with Love," as well.

She also starred in "The Revenge of Frankenstein" and popular British TV shows like "The Avengers" and "The Saint."

Eunice was 90.

RIP