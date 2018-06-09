Warriors Celebrate NBA Championship with $400k Champagne Showers

Golden State Warriors Back-to-Back Champs In $400k Champagne Showers!!!

Every sports dynasty deserves a wild turn up, and Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the rest of the Golden State Warriors didn't disappoint after winning the NBA Championship ... mostly.

Moments after the Warriors secured the bag -- back-to-back titles, and 3 out of the last 4 -- they doused themselves in super expensive champagne. Steph definitely came prepared for the burn ... with ski goggles protecting his eyes.

Here's the lowdown on the high-priced locker room bash: 300 bottles of Moët & Chandon -- 150 Impérial Golden Luminous magnums, $1,250 a pop in nightclubs ... and 150 Nectar Imperial Rose magnums, $1,500 each!!

Wanna know what it’s like in the BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS locker room? 👀🍾🏆 pic.twitter.com/XMC418ajmR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 9, 2018

Sweet celebration, but we gotta say ... WHERE you win says a lot about how crazy your championship celebration gets. Sure, GSW turned up in the locker room, but where's the awesome nightclub bash with world famous DJs?? See the Washington Capitals for that.

The lesson? Whenever possible, win the title in Vegas!!

Or at least fly the team jet directly there. Just sayin' ...