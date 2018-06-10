L.A. Pride Festival 2018 Draws Lots of Celebrities

L.A. Pride 2018 Celebs Show Up & Show Out

It's pride month -- and over the weekend, L.A. got its shot to show off its robust LGBT community and advocates ... which included some of Hollywood's finest hittin' the streets.

A handful of celebs were out in full force both Saturday and Sunday in WeHo for the L.A. Pride festival -- which included a concerts and a parade. Just some of the stars who were spotted and photographed ... Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Emily Sears, CA's U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, Ronan Farrow ... and even Kehlani, who performed.

I fan-girled at #LAPride today while volunteering with my day job when I saw @jonlovett and @RonanFarrow. I’ve lived in LA my entire life and never recognize celebrities! Hope you all had a great day!!! Thanks for the pic! 🏳️‍🌈❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/crTm25GHag — Mallory (@mallorymft) June 10, 2018

As you might imagine, the even was quite festive ... with folks dressed to the nines celebrating the LGBT culture in and around L.A. It's great to see Tinseltown embracing the moment year in and year out.