'Top Gun' Sequel Better Have Female Pilots, Says Congresswoman

EXCLUSIVE

"Top Gun: Maverick" better get with the times and feature some women in the cockpit, or it's a HUGE step backward ... according to the first female Air Force fighter pilot to fly into combat, aka Rep. Martha McSally.

We got the Arizona congresswoman on Capitol Hill and, for obvious reasons, asked her about the 'Top Gun' sequel ... which, as we first reported, started filming last week.

McSally was an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot who rose to the rank of Colonel, and flew combat missions in Kuwait. She thinks 'Top Gun' producers have a chance to send the right message.

And if you've ever wondered what it's like to be a fighter pilot, just watch -- McSally gave us a great description of the danger zone!