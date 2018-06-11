Lil Scrappy Car Wreck Finally Released from the Hospital ... Months of Rehab Ahead

Lil Scrappy Released From Hospital 8 Days After Car Wreck

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Scrappy has just been released from the hospital, but his long recovery's just about to begin ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper was released Monday from the Miami hospital where he spent 8 days following a vicious solo car crash after leaving King of Diamonds strip club. As we first showed you ...a surveillance camera captured the moment Scrappy slammed his white Mercedes into a utility pole, breaking his foot in 7 places.

Our Scrappy sources say he'll have to undergo several months of intensive therapy on his foot, which now has a lot of hardware in it. For now, he'll be in a wheelchair until he can graduate to using a walker.

Scrappy's friend, Ca$ino Roulette, was a passenger in the car, and we're told he got out of the hospital a few days ago. Police believe Scrappy fell asleep at the wheel, and they've closed their investigation into the accident.