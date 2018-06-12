Lenny Dykstra Arrest Video Released: I'm A Felon, I Can't Have A Gun!

Lenny Dykstra tried to stop cops from searching his bag the night he was arrested for possessing cocaine, Molly and weed ... body camera footage shows.
Officials in Linden, NJ released video from the night of May 23 ... when an Uber driver frantically drove to the police station ... telling cops Dykstra put a gun to his head.
The video picks up with Linden PD questioning Dykstra ... asking if he had a firearm on him.
Lenny says no several times ... adding "Dude, I'm a convicted felon. I can't own a firearm."
Cops asked if they could look through his bag, and Lenny gave permission ... but then he got antsy as they began their search.
Police ultimately found coke, MDMA, and marijuana "among his belongings."
Cops also released body cam footage of the Uber driver -- who gave his side of the story ... saying LD threatened to shoot him.
A gun was never recovered.
Lenny is facing multiple charges from the alleged incident.