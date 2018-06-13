Farrah Abraham Finally Out of Jail Already Pleading the 5th

Farrah Abraham Released from Jail After Beverly Hills Arrest

Farrah Abraham was just released from jail after her late night bust in Bev Hills, and it looks like she learned a lesson from her arrest ... she's no longer mouthing off.

Farrah was swarmed by photographers and reporters outside the BHPD moments after her release. We're told she was cited for battery and trespassing, and did not have to post bail. She's facing misdemeanors.

The ex-'Teen Mom' star is still rocking the summery 2-piece she was wearing when she got arrested at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

TMZ broke the story ... Farrah was arrested after allegedly striking and pulling the ear of a hotel security guard. We're told she'd been arguing with other guests, and when security asked her to leave ... she got belligerent.