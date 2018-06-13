Joel McHale OMG at Pete's $93k Ring for Ariana And Here's a Prenup Tip ...

Joel McHale Drops Prenup Advice for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

EXCLUSIVE

Joel McHale is so impressed by how much Pete Davidson spent on Ariana Grande's engagement ring ... he's lobbying for an 'SNL' gig. Jokingly. We think.

We got Joel at the Fortnite Pro-Am tournament near downtown L.A. -- he was paired with Markiplier, for you Fortnite heads. Anyway, we broke the Ariana-Pete engagement news to Joel, and you gotta see his reaction. The $93k price tag for the ring really did blow him away.

Unlike some naysayers, Joel told us the couple's young age -- they're both 24 -- isn't necessarily a bad thing. He's got a great example.

Plus, he dropped a little wisdom about whether they should draw up a prenup.