Lil Yachty Says He Keeps Hitting Up Donald Glover for 'Atlanta' Role

Lil Yachty is ready to give Hollywood a shot, and already knows his dream role ... if he could just get Donald Glover to put him on his hit show, "Atlanta."

We got the ATL-born rapper Tuesday at the Fortnite Pro-Am tournament near DTLA, where we broke the news to him that "Atlanta" got renewed for a 3rd season.

Yachty told us he was supposed to guest star in season 1 -- but, for some reason, things fell through ... and he's been dying to get on ever since. He says he "annoys" Glover about it whenever he sees him now. No dice so far, though.

As for what kind of character he'd like to play, Yachty says anything but a rapper. And by anything ... he could mean drug dealers, drug addicts, goons and the like.

There's certainly unique roles like that to be had on the series. Ya listening, Don?