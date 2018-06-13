Milton Bradley Convicted In Dom. Violence Case

Milton Bradley Convicted In Domestic Violence Case

EXCLUSIVE

For the 2nd time in his life, ex-MLB star Milton Bradley has been convicted of domestic violence ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The 40-year-old former All-Star was initially charged with misdemeanor spousal battery stemming from a January incident at his L.A. home. He was facing up to a year in jail.

His wife told responding officers Bradley roughed her up and fled the home by the time cops arrived.

Now, we've learned Bradley struck a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead no contest to domestic battery and, in exchange, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

He is also required to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and pay various fines and fees. Bradley was also sentenced to 2 days in jail, but got credit for time served.

As part of his probation, Bradley is also not allowed to own or possess a firearm.

Years ago, Bradley spent 15 months behind bars after he was convicted of beating up his previous wife.