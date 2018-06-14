O.T. Genasis Cops Swarm Bday Party ... After Alleged Gun Threat

Police Swarm O.T. Genasis' Bowling Alley Birthday Party on Gun Threat

O.T. Genasis' birthday celebrations this week started out as a bowling party and ended full of police officers with their guns drawn after a reported gun threat.

O.T. was celebrating the big 3-1 a few days early Wednesday night at Pinz in Studio City, with friends like Miguel, Tamar Braxton and Nelly. Law enforcement sources tell us someone called police late in the night to report two people at the party were flashing guns and threatening each other. That got cops to the alley in a hurry, locked and loaded.

As you can see, officers came prepared with shotguns and a massive police presence. A helicopter was even called in for the potential threat. We're told police searched the premises and even detained a few people still inside ... but no weapons were found.

As for the scene inside, it appeared to be relatively peaceful and joyous, with people singing "Happy Birthday" to O.T. and having a good time. One party attendee tells us they didn't even notice the cops until the party started to wrap up.

Our law enforcement sources say that surveillance footage reviewed from Pinz did not show any of the guns that had been reported. Nobody ended up being arrested.