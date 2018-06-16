Conor McGregor Takes Family Rowboating in Central Park

Conor McGregor Row, Row, Row My Boat ... Family Time in Central Park!!!

Conor McGregor is sticking to his family-friendly tour of NYC ... and this time he kicked his Dad skills up a notch.

Conor was spotted rowing away from The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park Saturday with his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, and their cute son, Conor Jr. The famous fighter showed off his guns while handling the oars for his crew.

This is just the latest family outing for McGregor since appearing in court Thursday for his part in the attack on a UFC bus back in April ... on Friday it was a fun family bike ride.

Conor told the media he regrets his actions during the bus attack, but he's still facing up to 7 YEARS in prison if convicted on all counts.

Clearly he's making the most of his time while in NYC ... both with his family, and with the court of public opinion.