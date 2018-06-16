Farrah Abraham Keeps Sponsor Despite Bev Hills Arrest

Farrah Abraham's dodging one big bullet, financially, after her allegedly drunken arrest because a clothing company is standing by their woman.
Farrah's been a major supporter of the Jessica Rich Collection of women's wear. The company's namesake owner tells TMZ ... the brand will continue to back Abraham despite her barking "Go f*** yourself" to police officers during the arrest early Wednesday morning.
Still, it sounds like Jessica -- who's also worked with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian -- is putting Farrah on a short leash. She told us, "moving forward I highly suggest any celebrity in any light regardless of any situation should always try to conduct themselves in the best possible light."
TMZ broke the story ... Farrah was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly striking a hotel security guard after she was asked to leave The Beverly Hills Hotel.
The ex-"Teen Mom" and porn star repeatedly laid into cops before she was hauled away.
Although Jessica's giving her a pass this time around -- Farrah might wanna consider walking the straight and narrow ... or risk losing some cash.