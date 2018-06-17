Heidi Klum Doing Disneyland ... And This Guy!!!

Heidi Klum and BF Tom Kaulitz Hit Disneyland for PDA ... and Rides, Too

EXCLUSIVE

Heidi Klum, her kids and her guy all hit Disneyland, and it's a toss up as to who had more fun -- although we're giving bf Tom Kaulitz the early lead.

The German super couple -- Tom's the guitarist for Tokio Hotel -- was all over each other Saturday in Anaheim. She even got Tom to slip on a pair of polka-dotted Minnie Mouse ears while they strolled around. The things we do for love, right?

Heidi's kids already look totally comfortable with Mom's new dude -- they were all smiling with him on Splash Mountain and several other rides. One small crisis, though ...

Looks like Heidi got a little something on her lips at one point. Luckily, Tommy-on-the-spot was there to handle the situation.

Whew!! Crisis averted.