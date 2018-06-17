Heidi Klum and BF Tom Kaulitz Hit Disneyland for PDA ... and Rides, Too

EXCLUSIVE
Heidi Klum, her kids and her guy all hit Disneyland, and it's a toss up as to who had more fun -- although we're giving bf Tom Kaulitz the early lead.
The German super couple -- Tom's the guitarist for Tokio Hotel -- was all over each other Saturday in Anaheim. She even got Tom to slip on a pair of polka-dotted Minnie Mouse ears while they strolled around. The things we do for love, right?
Heidi's kids already look totally comfortable with Mom's new dude -- they were all smiling with him on Splash Mountain and several other rides. One small crisis, though ...
Looks like Heidi got a little something on her lips at one point. Luckily, Tommy-on-the-spot was there to handle the situation.
Whew!! Crisis averted.