Lil Yachty Drake Sucks ... at Fortnite!!

6/17/2018 12:01 AM PDT

Lil Yachty Shades Drake's Fortnite Skills

EXCLUSIVE

The Drake and Pusha T beef is squashed ... so here's Lil Yachty to kick-start some new drama for the 6 God!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the King of the Youth at the Fortnite Pro-Am in L.A. on Tuesday ... and naturally, we had to ask which spitter was best at the uber-famous battle royale game.

While Lil Boat didn't know who should be deemed the best, he DID know Drizzy's far from earning the title ... and has some words for the dude's game.

Sounds like Drake needs more time playing with Ninja.

