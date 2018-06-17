Wendi McLendon-Covey Shame On Sessions! Concentration Camps Not Different From Border Kids

Wendi McLendon-Covey Says Kids at Border vs. Concentration Camps Are Not So Different

EXCLUSIVE

"The Goldbergs" star Wendi McLendon-Covey says there's not much difference between children held at the border and those in concentration camps ... and she's scolding politicians for thinking otherwise.

We got Wendi at LAX Friday morning, where she shamed Attorney General Jeff Sessions for using the Bible as an excuse for separating kids from their parents who were just gunning for a better life in the U.S.

There have been photos circulating of children allegedly locked up behind fences and in cages, and Wendi says it's like God has indeed left the building.

As for that difference ... Wendi really paints a scary picture.