Drake to Dennis Graham Happy Father's Day ... Here's a Bentley!!!

Drake Surprises Father with Sweet Baby Blue Bentley for Father's Day

EXCLUSIVE

Drake just made a giant leap in the Son of the Year award standings ... plunking down some serious money to get his dad, Dennis Graham, a baller-ass gift on Father's Day.

Our sources say Dennis was home Sunday and got a call saying there was a gift outside for him. Thinking it was just some package delivery, Dennis strolled outside and, lo and behold ... someone pulled up in this SICK baby blue Bentley.

The guy delivering the whip told Dennis it was a Father's Day gift from Drake. In obvious shock, Dennis FaceTimed Drake right away and couldn't be more thankful for the new wheels.

No word on if Drizzy got a Father's Day gift of his own from his alleged new bundle of joy.

As for the Bentley, its estimated value is about $150k ... so, yeah, baller gift!!