'House of Cards' Star Reg E. Cathey Left Behind Nearly $500,000

'House of Cards' Star Reg E. Cathey Left Behind Nearly $500k

EXCLUSIVE

"House of Cards" star Reg E. Cathey had a small fortune to his name when he died earlier this year from lung cancer ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Reg -- also known for his huge role on "The Wire" -- had about $495k in several accounts. The docs include a list of his relatives who could be eligible to claim the assets.

TMZ broke the story ... the beloved actor died in February surrounded by friends and family. His funeral costs were just over $2k, according to the docs ... and included $180 for cremation. Reg's stepmom, Maureen, tells us his ashes were spread in NYC, where he lived most of his adult life.

Reg was 59.