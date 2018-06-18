Tom Brady Congratulates LeGarrette Blount On Eagles Super Bowl Ring

Here's a classy move from Tom Brady ... praising his former teammate, LeGarrette Blount, on the new Super Bowl ring he got by BEATING the Patriots!

Remember, Blount won 2 rings during his time as a running back in New England -- and it seems he and Brady got along pretty well.

But, Blount signed with the Eagles last season and was a key member of the squad that beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

So, when LB posted his 3 rings on Instagram, Brady felt compelled to comment -- saying, "You have EARNED them my brother!"

By the way, Blount is making a run to catch his friend in the ring department ... Brady only has 2 more Super Bowl rings than he does.