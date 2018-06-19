'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Hands MTV Award to Waffle House Hero

Chadwick Boseman Gives MTV Award to Waffle House Hero

Chadwick Boseman ﻿got an award for playing a super hero on the big screen, but he couldn't accept the award without acknowledging a real-life hero just several feet away from him. Enter James Shaw Jr.

The "Black Panther" star won the Movie award for Best Hero Monday at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards ... and he thanked the fans for making 'BP' a monumental success. But then something incredibly special happened ... so, get ready for goosebumps.

Watch the clip ... Chadwick turned the spotlight -- rightfully so -- on Shaw ... who heroically wrestled an AR-15 from a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee back in April.

Shaw's gotten props from his favorite player, Dwyane Wade, and tons of celebs raised money for him. Now, add Chadwick's special honor in front of a live audience -- super cool.