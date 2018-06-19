Khloe Kardashian Partying with Tristan Thompson in Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian Partying with Tristan ... Parents' Night Out

What relationship issues?!

Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, looked very much together Monday night -- partying together all over L.A. ... on a parents' night out.

Just days after moving back from Cleveland, Khloe and the Cavs star started their night at Nobu in Malibu together ... before moving over to The Peppermint Club, where they hooked up with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. Kourtney Kardashian and her BF, Younes Bendjima, were there too.

Kendall and Ben ducked out after that while the rest of the gang headed over to Poppy -- where they partied until 2 AM.

Bottom line -- Tristan seems to be back in the fold ... but under the watchful eyes of Khloe's sisters.