Nas Everything IS Love with Jay & Bey ... Despite New Album Timing

Nas Taking High Road in Album Beef with Jay-Z and Beyonce

EXCLUSIVE

Jay-Z and Beyonce dropping their surprise album the day after Nas released his, has many fans thinking the legendary Jay-Nas beef is back, but this won't be a throwback to 2001 ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Nas tell us the Queensbridge rapper isn't fuming about "Everything Is Love" being released on Saturday, and doesn't think the Carters will steal any thunder from his new album, "Nasir." We're told Nas fully appreciates the fact Jay and Bey are hip-hop royalty at this point, and actually really likes their new record.

If you don't know, and you should, Nas and Jay had a huge feud going in the late '90s and early 2000s. They went at each other in songs and interviews for years before burying the whole thing in 2005.

They've been friends ever since, and we're told Nas is more interested in "black excellence" these days ... rather than drama.

Sorry, Internet. See Tekashi69 or Bhad Bhabie if you're looking for smoke this week.